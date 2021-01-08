Home politics PF VIDEO: HH’s Tribute To Ronald Manenga politicsPFUPND VIDEO: HH’s Tribute To Ronald Manenga January 8, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS Witchcraft hits Chilubi school …teachers threaten to flee zamobserver - January 8, 2021 0 President Lungu upset by the level of bureaucracy in releasing funds for road projects zamobserver - January 8, 2021 0 All the government’s energies are focused on winning the 12 August poll as it... zamobserver - January 8, 2021 1 HH VOWS TO VISIT MANENGA’S FAMILY SOON zamobserver - January 8, 2021 0 BLOCKING HH WAS UNTHINKABLE ACT AND POLITICAL PHOBIA ~ Banda Sakanya zamobserver - January 8, 2021 1 NO ONE CAN FORCE ME TO FIRE A MINISTER – President Lungu zamobserver - January 8, 2021 3 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.