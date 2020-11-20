Home politics UPND VIDEO: Hichilema Addressing voter registration sensitisation rally In Pemba Town politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Hichilema Addressing voter registration sensitisation rally In Pemba Town November 20, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Hichilema Addressing voter registration sensitisation rally In Pemba Town zamobserver - November 20, 2020 0 UNZA suspends 8 over no-money-no-exams riot zamobserver - November 20, 2020 1 Lubinda Urges Southerners To Kick Out UPND MPs Next Year Because They Voted Against... zamobserver - November 20, 2020 4 Germany bemoans Zambia’s shrinking democratic space zamobserver - November 20, 2020 0 DON’T FORGIVE PF…they’re true architects of this crisis, your pain – Sejani zamobserver - November 20, 2020 0 HH ADVISES GOVT TO ENGAGE IMF FOR BAILOUT zamobserver - November 20, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.