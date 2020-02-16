HICHILEMA IS SO STINGY, CARRIES WATER IN HIS ARMPITS SAYS GBM.
Patriotic Front Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema is a stingy man who doesn’t know how to share.
And Mr. Mwamba says there is no one who is planning to kill Hakainde Hichilema because he is just a broke as GBM.
Speaking today at the PF Interactive Forum, Mr. Mwamba stated that there is no way Hichilema can be President because he is too stingy.
He says the only thing Mr. Hichilema knows is to carry a Bottle of Water in his armpits and eat ‘Vitumbuwa’ in his bedroom.
Mr. Mwamba says every time Hichilema wants to eat something during Campaigns, he will buy fritas (Vitumbuwa) and lock himself up in his room to eat alone.
Hahaha that was good, but Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba you smell stingy shit, and that both coming from your mouth and ass. You have licked to much ass on Lungu and PF.
GBM is just a ‘chimbwi no plan’ political prostitute. Just a few months in pf he has already regained his abnormal weight. Hunger accross the country is as a result of pf careless spending. 2021 pf kuloonga
It’s like GBM was planted in UPND by PF probably to harm HH! Unfortunately, his mission in UPND was a total failure and that seems to be GBM’s frustrations where he can’t stop bad-mouthing HH. Why were you trying to force him to eat at your place? Why don’t you want him to put his mineral water in the safety of his armpits? Well done HH by keeping GBM where he belongs! He thought he could have easy access to your money as if ni ndalama za anyina! Ubupuba mwebakulu bonse!