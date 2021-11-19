Home politics PF VIDEO: High Court Judge Upholds Miles Sampa As Dully Elected MP For... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: High Court Judge Upholds Miles Sampa As Dully Elected MP For Matero November 19, 2021 4 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 4 COMMENTS Corruption and violence during elections are no big deal in Zambia. Reply The courts need to self introspect. They are lowering the standards too much. How will the fight against corruption progress with these type of judgements? People will continue distributing meali meal and bribing voters because the courts are supporting wrongs. Where is justice? A bad law cannot be an excuse to abort justice. Judiciary please where is your integrity and morality. You are leading the country into an abyss with your fake judgements. Reply The thing is there should be big and fast change in the judiciary. It s same judges same magistrates and the PF have money to buy freedom seats etc. Upnd will soon be the minority in parliament.our president needs to wake up. Reply Yes some judges are corrupt but others stands on the rule of law. In the court room it is about facts not hearsay or emotions. Witnesses and proof. Lusambo has just lost his MP through the court. Evidence and proof and the courts will nullify. No emotions attached. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Corruption and violence during elections are no big deal in Zambia.
The courts need to self introspect. They are lowering the standards too much. How will the fight against corruption progress with these type of judgements? People will continue distributing meali meal and bribing voters because the courts are supporting wrongs. Where is justice? A bad law cannot be an excuse to abort justice. Judiciary please where is your integrity and morality. You are leading the country into an abyss with your fake judgements.
The thing is there should be big and fast change in the judiciary. It s same judges same magistrates and the PF have money to buy freedom seats etc. Upnd will soon be the minority in parliament.our president needs to wake up.
Yes some judges are corrupt but others stands on the rule of law. In the court room it is about facts not hearsay or emotions. Witnesses and proof. Lusambo has just lost his MP through the court. Evidence and proof and the courts will nullify. No emotions attached.