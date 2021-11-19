4 COMMENTS

  2. The courts need to self introspect. They are lowering the standards too much. How will the fight against corruption progress with these type of judgements? People will continue distributing meali meal and bribing voters because the courts are supporting wrongs. Where is justice? A bad law cannot be an excuse to abort justice. Judiciary please where is your integrity and morality. You are leading the country into an abyss with your fake judgements.

  3. The thing is there should be big and fast change in the judiciary. It s same judges same magistrates and the PF have money to buy freedom seats etc. Upnd will soon be the minority in parliament.our president needs to wake up.

  4. Yes some judges are corrupt but others stands on the rule of law. In the court room it is about facts not hearsay or emotions. Witnesses and proof. Lusambo has just lost his MP through the court. Evidence and proof and the courts will nullify. No emotions attached.

