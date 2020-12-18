Home politics PF VIDEO: Hon Douglas Siakalima UPND MP for Chirundu constituency breathes fire on... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Hon Douglas Siakalima UPND MP for Chirundu constituency breathes fire on ECZ and home affairs ministry December 18, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS Money being Paid Back by Ministers is Initial Payment, UPND will Ensure they Pay... zamobserver - December 18, 2020 0 BOWMAN LUSAMBO IS A DISGRACE ~ Banda Sakanya zamobserver - December 18, 2020 1 VIDEO: If President Lungu Loves This Country, He Mustn’t Stand In 2021- Pilato zamobserver - December 18, 2020 1 VIDEO: Hon Douglas Siakalima UPND MP for Chirundu constituency breathes fire on ECZ and... zamobserver - December 18, 2020 0 ECZ has been abrogating the law, Voter Registration should be Continuous-HH zamobserver - December 18, 2020 0 Elderly Folks In Leadership Are Like Hungry Hyenas – Munir Zulu zamobserver - December 18, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.