Sadio Mane has been crowned the African footballer of the year 2019 at the 28th edition of the CAF Football Awards, on Tuesday, 7 January 2020 at the Albatros Citadel Hotel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, on the shores of Egypt’s Red Sea.

Sadio Mane’s Liverpool teammate, Mohammed Salah came second followed by Manchester city’s Riyad Mahrez.

One catch though, was the support Sadio Mane received from his home town of Bambali, back in Senegal. Almost all the entire village gathered round a Large Screen TV to watch their Sadio Mane, crowned the Best African Footballer in 2019.

The people of Bambali in Senegal 🇸🇳 came together last night to watch the son of their soil Sadio Mane crowned as the African Player of the Year 2019. A befitting moment for a talented player & most importantly to them a brother who makes them proud – a true Lion of Teranga. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/wEwS1P0eWe — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) January 8, 2020

The love they have for Sadio Mane is glaring as he has been a pivot of great help to the village since his emergence on the elite world of football.

From the humble home back in Bambali, Sadio is now a world football superstar and he hasn’t forgotten about where he came from.

Sadio Mane benevolence to his village of Bambali includes building schools, providing for the needy, providing potable water, Jerseys, boots and balls for the kids who play football among other things.

As someone who has a great bond with his village, it isn’t suprising to see the sort of support and prayers he receives from his hometown folks.

