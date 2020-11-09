Home politics PF VIDEO: How farmer captured Mwankole politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: How farmer captured Mwankole November 9, 2020 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS VIDEO: How farmer captured Mwankole zamobserver - November 9, 2020 2 To the Joe Bidens of Zambia zamobserver - November 9, 2020 3 Genius Kadungure looked after another man’s child for the 11 years zamobserver - November 9, 2020 0 ESAU CHULU AND GROUP MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY zamobserver - November 9, 2020 4 Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure death: The details zamobserver - November 9, 2020 0 I Wasn’t Happy With Her Behaviour. I Heard A Lot About My Daughter That... zamobserver - November 9, 2020 0 Load more 2 COMMENTS The pied crow or mwankole is a scavenger and therefore carries lots bacteria on its body picked up from eating decayed and decaying organic substances. It would be extremely risky to touch this bird with bare hands. Reply ACTUALLY, THOUGH PEOPLE RELATE CROWS, MWANKOLE TO PF, PF ARE MORE BAD THAN MWANKOLES. PF QUALIFY TO BE CALLED DEVILS. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
