How PF abuse citizens that have divergent political views. This man was dehumanised for wearing a UPND T shirt. He was forced to take it off and made to wear that of Edgar Lungu. But one thing they failed to do is unmask his true intentions in his heart.
In the debate with Mr. Nawa, Sunday Chanda was heard saying pf is a tolerant party that does not condone violence. You talk of the Mapatizya formula that happened decades ago, but here is what is happening on the street today all over the pf strongholds
Do you think you have changed this man’s heart? You have just de campaigned pf as usual.