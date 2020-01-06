President Edgar Lungu has again restated his earlier position that he will go only up to 2021 so as to give others chance to develop the nation.

Speaking shortly after attending yesterday’s Mass at St. Mary’s Parish in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province, President Lungu said he is a man of principles who keeps his word.

“I told the nation some time back that I will go only up to 2021 and nothing has changed about that,” said the Head of State to the Parish Priest in his office in reference to this video as can be seen and heard.

“I am a man of principle who keeps his word. Zambia has many credible men and women who can carry on from where my mandate will end.”

The Head of State further said he is not hungry for power as some people are alleging.

“I can survive outside politics. I am not power hungry as some people are alleging. But what I want is to leave a better Zambia than I had found,” said President Lungu. – Zambian Watch