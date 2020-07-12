By George Lemba

A councillor in Mpongwe constituency on the Copperbelt has resigned from UPND saying he is sick because his leg has been paining.

And the councillor says he cannot continue in politics because of his illness but says he will be joining PF.

Investigations conducted by Koswe however reveal that the councillor was bought by PF at K10, 000 and promised a job as a security guard at the Ministry of Local government in Lusaka.

