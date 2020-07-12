By George Lemba
A councillor in Mpongwe constituency on the Copperbelt has resigned from UPND saying he is sick because his leg has been paining.
And the councillor says he cannot continue in politics because of his illness but says he will be joining PF.
Investigations conducted by Koswe however reveal that the councillor was bought by PF at K10, 000 and promised a job as a security guard at the Ministry of Local government in Lusaka.
Why is the opposition always accusing pf of buying the councillors who are resigning? Does pf have all that money of buying the councillors together with all the people in the respective ward? If pf is buying only the councillors and not the people of the ward how come the pf is winning the byelections when they are conducted in those wards? Pf is not buying any councillors at all. Upnd is just finished in these areas where the councillors are resigning because if it were not so Upnd was still going to retain their seats after the byelections. It’s simple logic. You don’t have to be a genius to deduce this simple fact.
Mr. Sichula. You talk as if you do not live in Zambia and ignorant of what is taking place. When there is a bye election the entire PF Government moves into a ward to buy voters. Don’t you also wonder why PF can manage to win some of these wards and fail to retain them when we have a general election. For us Zambians it does not matter if UPND is finished but what is more important is that PF should leave Government.