Home Videos VIDEO: I am sorry to the family of the late Monica... Videos VIDEO: I am sorry to the family of the late Monica Phiri says Beatrice Hangwende October 21, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS Beatrice Hangwende – When Marriage Turns Around To Eat You Alive. Who Is Protecting... zamobserver - October 21, 2020 1 MURDER CONVICT BEATRICE HANGWENDE FREED zamobserver - October 21, 2020 0 Kambwili’s Wife, Daughter Spent A Night In Police Detention zamobserver - October 21, 2020 0 VIDEO: I am sorry to the family of the late Monica Phiri says... zamobserver - October 21, 2020 0 NGOCC CONDEMNS POLICE BRUTALITY AGAINST MRS. KAMBWILI zamobserver - October 21, 2020 1 Police Should Have Treated Mrs Carol Chansa Kambwili In A Human Way-human Rights Commission zamobserver - October 21, 2020 2 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.