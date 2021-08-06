Home politics PF VIDEO: I and my people will cast our votes on Edgar Lungu... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: I and my people will cast our votes on Edgar Lungu – Mozambican headman August 6, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT treat this head man same way u treat gassers. same way gassing stopped, this nonsense can stop Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
treat this head man same way u treat gassers. same way gassing stopped, this nonsense can stop