VIDEO: I apologize for my inability to apologize – B Flow tells Bowman Lusambo

2 COMMENTS

Cheers man,u know these people need to be reminded who we really are in case they forgot.its a pity he,(lusambo) feels disrespected even when we are the ones that have been injured.dont worry I believe every responsible youth is behind you.silence doesn't always mean people are fine,we will vent come election day and we will remember and refer to such times when choosing.its okey for now

Reply

Go go go go go Bflow In Zambia most of us we cowards because we are grown up with lies of fearing an elder nga anya icisushi .its painful a normal person to sell a mine of gold at 2.5 million dollars and to build a toll gate at 4.5 million are we normal to keep quiet sure, that's why seer 1 was telling us Zambians that lets wakeup .Do you know how gold cost sure? Because that gold can pay the country debt in six months The $2,5 million That money can be obtained before the mine opens at sampling levels .Kanseseli is not a mine to bring people to survey for what when gold in openly found ? It was discivered by chikdren already and the vein of alluvial is ooenly fiund .I'm sure Zambians we are fools .There should be something wrong in our mind .We have very educated coward people in Zambia.That mine was suppose to be a government mine not to be given to foreigner especially Sudan or Uganda ,countries that can not even supass us in technology Please please please we have people who can run that mine indigenous Zambia's .Bflow ,Tukuta ,Daliso and others musicians please let's fight this evil of Leaders who are useless who don't think of Zambians who voted for them they can't differentiant between a toll gate of $4,5 million foolishly gave corruptly to their friends company and a mine $2,5 million how can mine be cheaper than a tollgate Ba useless imwee.It pains me very much

Reply
Cheers man,u know these people need to be reminded who we really are in case they forgot.its a pity he,(lusambo) feels disrespected even when we are the ones that have been injured.dont worry I believe every responsible youth is behind you.silence doesn’t always mean people are fine,we will vent come election day and we will remember and refer to such times when choosing.its okey for now
Go go go go go Bflow In Zambia most of us we cowards because we are grown up with lies of fearing an elder nga anya icisushi .its painful a normal person to sell a mine of gold at 2.5 million dollars and to build a toll gate at 4.5 million are we normal to keep quiet sure, that’s why seer 1 was telling us Zambians that
lets wakeup .Do you know how gold cost sure? Because that gold can pay the country debt in six months
The $2,5 million That money can be obtained before the mine opens at sampling levels .Kanseseli is not a mine to bring people to survey for what when gold in openly found ? It was discivered by chikdren already and the vein of alluvial is ooenly fiund .I’m sure Zambians we are fools .There should be something wrong in our mind .We have very educated coward people in Zambia.That mine was suppose to be a government mine not to be given to foreigner especially Sudan or Uganda ,countries that can not even supass us in technology Please please please we have people who can run that mine indigenous Zambia’s .Bflow ,Tukuta ,Daliso and others musicians please let’s fight this evil of Leaders who are useless who don’t think of Zambians who voted for them they can’t differentiant between a toll gate of $4,5 million foolishly gave corruptly to their friends company and a mine $2,5 million how can mine be cheaper than a tollgate Ba useless imwee.It pains me very much