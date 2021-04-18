UPND Munali Constituency aspirant Lilian Mutambo cries that her party has used her for nothing. This is during adoption primaries…
Opposition UPND aspiring candidate for Munali Constituency Lilian Mutambo has expressed shock at the dishonesty and corruption prevalent in UPND.
In the on-going adoptions of candidate, Lilian was beaten by former Lusaka Mayor, Mike Mposha who scored 190 votes against Lilian’s 30, and is accused of bribing party officials.
Lilian, a gospel singer and YouTube personality, and is based in the United Kingdom, claimed she has invested in Munali Constituency, funded funerals and empowered youths than Mposha.
She also claimed that she has supported the opposition party with money, mobilisation and materials than Mposha.
Lilian says the UPND has taken her for a fool and has threatened to stand as an independent candidate in Munali Constituency.
Mposha is a veteran in Munali and stood in 2011 and 2016 under the MMD Party.
UPND adoption have been marred by violence, corruption and widespread irregularities. -The Candidates
Please my Sister be patient, their is no need to quarrel or run away as there is another time. Your works will follow you we as people will not forget. Keep supporting the candidate as of now. Do not worry, we love you.
I’m sure you will be picked don’t cry no one knows posha.
Parliamentary candidates are selected and adopted by the parties they belong to and not elected. It’s MPs who are elected. Refer to the wise words of Anthony Bwalya.
Lily, don’t blame the party harshly. You should know that African politics is all about money and having deep pockets. Those Ward and constituent officials don’t get paid and this is the time they fight for in their parties. You should listen to what Mweemba said about PF releasing money. You have been doing good works. it’s a pity someone didn’t tell to have a budget for local party offials. Kukosa my sister. Fight on. What you need to understand is that right now because of the damage PF has done to the economy everyone wants to become a politician. This is because that’s the only place which has not really been affected by the economy. All MPs at least are assured of a salary at the end of the month. You can’t say the same for other sectors.
Madam lily, seer 1 said it before in his prophecies that its not your time yet. look through one of his videos you will hear what seer 1 said.
A party exists not because u Lilly Mutambo, or someone holds a big position in it. A party exists because of its membership. All members are alternative leaders of the party one day if their wish is to lead it.
My sister take heart it’s not yet time for you to be mp.alot of people have tried but when you lose you don’t need to force things.God has a plan for you and being mp now is not one of them.continue making a name for yourself and the party.build your cv on the ground and when time has come it will be a walk over.take some time to reflect and upnd still needs people with clear minds like you.