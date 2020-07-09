I SHALL FIGHT, THE PF HAS NO PRESIDENT – KBF

By Watch Reporter

No one will stop me from standing for President because we will not allow anyone to rape the Constitution or allow dictatorship to reign, 2021 Presidential candidate Kelvin Fube Bwalya ((KBF) has vowed.

Featuring on Hot FM this morning, Fube said he will not allow anyone in the PF including President Edgar Lungu to rape the constitution.

“We wont allow anyone to rape the PF Constitution, ambition to become President is not a crime. The PF has no President at the moment,” said Fube.

