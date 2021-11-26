Home politics PF VIDEO: I was blackmailed to insult Tongas by ECL – General Kanene... entertainmentmusicpoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: I was blackmailed to insult Tongas by ECL – General Kanene reveals in a song November 26, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Rubbish. How can an old man at your level be blackmailed. Yakunyokala njala chimbwi I we. Just ask for HH to forgive you and take you as a son. Idiot. It will take another foot to believe in your nosense. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Rubbish. How can an old man at your level be blackmailed. Yakunyokala njala chimbwi I we. Just ask for HH to forgive you and take you as a son. Idiot. It will take another foot to believe in your nosense.