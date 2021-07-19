Home politics PF VIDEO: I was HH’s Vice President but came out with nothing- GBM politicsPFUPND VIDEO: I was HH’s Vice President but came out with nothing- GBM July 19, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT That’s foolishness!! Who says you need to come out with terminal benefits when you are Vice President in opposition?? No wonder FDD and NDC have been abandoned due to eating!! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
