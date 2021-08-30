I WAS SAD THE DAY I WAS PARDONED – SAYS
MOHAN
FORMER Inktech managing director Mathews Mohan is among the people that were recently released from jail by President Edgar Lungu through the Presidential pardon. He was sentenced to death by hanging for the gruesome murder of Cyclone Hardware director Sajid Itowala in 2009
Why sad when you used to sneak out of prison and sleep home, come early morning, pretending as if you are around the prison with your idiot Dr Chileshe permission
I was wondering about that. He looks entirely too fat and well fed for someone in prison.
It’s only a snippet of the interview, but he sounds like an arrogant shit showing no remorse for torture and murder of someone. I sincerely hope karma gets him.