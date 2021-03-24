I WILL NOT RECONTEST KABWATA CONSTITUENCY SEAT- GIVEN LUBINDA

Minister of Justice and Kabwata Member of Parliament, Given Lubinda has announced that he will not seek to recontest the Kabwata Constituency seat.

Lubinda says he has given national service for 20 years serving as an MP in Parliament.

He has however disclosed that he will go countrywide to campaign for his re-election as a member of the Central Committee.

He has urged members of the party to continue campaigning for President Edgar Lungu.