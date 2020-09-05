Early Ejaculation Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali says if President Lungu allows Hakainde Hichilema to win 2021 elections, he will go and live in Ethiopia.

 

LATEST NEWS

Load more

3 COMMENTS

  3. Better to leave now tayali .next year will be too late for you.the way things are going ,Bantu on the ground don’t like you at all.i advise you to get as much money from who ever is paying you,save it so that you can use it in Ethiopia.you will need it.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here