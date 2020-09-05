Early Ejaculation Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali says if President Lungu allows Hakainde Hichilema to win 2021 elections, he will go and live in Ethiopia.
You are free to go you are not a figure to worry us. After all information is there that you are being used by pf to attack hh.
Start packing now. No one needs you. You are just a begger. Start looking for land your in law. Pantu, tawakaikale Zambia.
Better to leave now tayali .next year will be too late for you.the way things are going ,Bantu on the ground don’t like you at all.i advise you to get as much money from who ever is paying you,save it so that you can use it in Ethiopia.you will need it.