IMMIGRATION IN CHIPATA INTERCEPT SEVENTY-SIX (76) ETHIOPIAN IN MAIZE BRAN LADEN TRUCK

THE Department of Immigration in Chipata has apprehended seventy-six (76) Ethiopian nationals for the offence on unlawful entry.

The Ethiopians aged between 15 and 35 years were intercepted on Wednesday, 21st April, 2021 near Musekela area in Chipata by a team of Immigration Officers from the Chipata Regional Immigration Office and Mwami Border Control.

They were found concealed in maize bran-laden Zambian Registered Volvo Truck, following a tip-off from members of the public.

The truck is believed to have been Lusaka bound. The seventy-six (76) are currently detained at Chipata Central Police and will be transferred to Namuseche Correctional Facility pending further immigration formalities.

The driver of the truck managed to escape. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER