“It is unacceptable that the UPND did not attend the funeral of Hon. Rodgers Mwelwa, such politics must be condemned” – PF Media Director Sunday Chanda
Why does he talk always negative on UPND. I never heard Sunday Chanda talk of MMD, or FDD. Your hatred shall break your heart l know it is swollen and anytime before 2021 will burst into pieces. Umutima wenu ba Chanda walifimba nomufimbilwa nombaline ulepuke.
Masushi yeka yeka Chanda!
What’s wrong with you?
Did you go to mourn or you went to look for UPND? Why do you want to show as if you loved someone in their death?
Love someone when they are still alive! Have you not read that the dead know nothing? The dead are asleep and are not conscious and bothered about who came to their funeral and who did not.
How were you expecting HH to attend when you have declared the whole Zambia a no go area for him? If you don’t have any thing sensible to say, better to hold your peace. After all, it’s Bill10 that has cost the lives of our parliamentarians. You stubbornly prematurely reopened Parliament against all common sense. See now your folly?
That is as it should be under Covid new normal. You wanted multitudes without giving chance to close relatives to attend.