By Andrew Mwansa

Leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has described allegations linking the United Party for National Development (UPND) for gassing people as “NONSENSE”. Mr Kambwili has challenged the police to interrogate Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) who had publicly announced that he has information to the ones who might be behind the gassing.” Go and get GBM, let him tell you who are behind this but please don’t tell us the nonsense that it’s UPND its the opposition” Kambwili said.

The NDC leader has furthermore given the police and the Ministry of Home affairs 48hrs to arrest those behind gassing or resign on moral grounds because there is a witness who has full information which the police need.

Speaking when he was at Lusaka’s Magistrate court, Mr Kambwili also condemned the behavior of the “alleged” Patriotic Cadres who disrupted the Bill 10 discussion which was held at intercontinental hotel. He disclosed that he had information that the PF cadres were going to disrupt the bill 10 discussion and he was advised not to attend for the purposes of safety.

