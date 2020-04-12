IT’S ONLY BEMBAS WHO MUST DECIDE WHO SHOULD RULE ZAMBIA, SAYS CHITIMUKULU

By Bruce Nyirenda/11-04-20

The Bemba traditional leader Chief Chitimukulu says Bembas componse 21% of the Zambian population and have therefore always decided who becomes President of Zambia since 1964. The Chief who was speaking in an interview with Radio Mano in Kasama said Bembas must now organise themselves for 2021 and ensure they once more put a man of their choice who must serve the tribe’s interests.

“Bembas must always determine who must be President of Zambia, we call the shots, we put Kenneth Kaunda a Malawian, Chiluba, Mwanawasa and RB, and without our cooperation no one can be President”, said the Chitimukulu while speaking in Bemba.

There has never been a Bemba President since Zambia’s Independence in 1964, as the first President Dr Kenneth Kaunda was from Malawian parents who came to Zambia as missionaries, while his successor late President Fredrick was Ushi from Luapula Province. Late President Micheal Sata who determinedly tried to prevent the Bemba Chief from ascending to the throne was he himself a Bisa from Mpika.

Recently the Chitimukulu has been advocating for formation of a supreme council of paramount chiefs in the infamous Bill 10, which according to his propasal, would have composed of himself, Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni and the Litunga of the Lozi people, to the exclusion of all other Zambian traditional leaders.

Chitimukulu’s comments will be viewed as toxic and polarizing in an already deeply divided nation along ethnic lines. It remains to be seen whether Government will condemn the comments and caution the traditional leader to keep to his lane of traditional leadership of his people than incite them into sectarianism based on ethnic superiority. – Zambia Eagle

