JACK MWIIMBU BANS POLICE ROADBLOCKS
Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu has banned traffic police roadblocks.
He said only designed and approved security check points will be conducted.
I think this instruction was done in hast.
For one, there is need to have spontenous joint operations by combined security wings on tip off regarding stolen cars or criminals elements carrying weapons in robberies. This may not always be in the official designated check points. What happens then? Should the public refuse to be subjected to these too. Announcements of the road blocks would advantage criminals. What happens then?
A better approach would have been to sort out the issue at hand which is the searching of road tax license, not banning the road blocks for ever. Even the necessary urgent ones?
I think alot more thought should have been done before making this announcement . For instance how will the enforcement of paying for the same road tax be effected. Will this be done electronically and we get to pay a fine electronically or and how will those who don’t feel like paying be put in check.
Finally, in your statement you mention that your officers, meaning all of them, are guilty of committing crimes of obtaining money from the public.
I find this arrogantly wrong and insulting especially to the men and women in uniform who enforce the law. You owe those who are upright an apology. Those who do this wrong can be fired. Where is innocency until proven guilty. You have just slandered all of them. We are not happy about this.
I do understand that you wish to appease the masses , but let’s not get carried away and destroy the very image of our law enforcement agencies we need to recover our stolen monies.
Very disappointed Citizen.