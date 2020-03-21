JOSEPH CHISHALA IS A LIAR AND HAS GOTTEN MONEY FROM PF- SABOI IMBOELA

NDC Spokesperson Saboi Imboela has alledged that the Roan member of parliament Joseph Chishala is lying to claim that he consulted the people of Roan to support Bill 10.

Ms Imboela has expressed dissapointment over Mr Chishala’s lack of intergrity to overcome the temptation of money that the Patriotic Front have been offering to the oppostion members of parliament.

She was speaking during Muvi TV’s OUR PERSPECTIVE program hosted by Andrew Mwansa