JOSEPH MALANJI IS BEING INSENSITIVE AND SELFISH, IF WERE THE PRESIDENT I WOULD HAVE FIRED HIM FOR SHOWING OFF MONEY AT THE TIME WHEN MAJORITY ZAMBIANS ARE SUFFERING AND THE COUNTRY IS DEFAULTING ON DEBTS – CHILUFYA TAYALI
Chulifya Tayali, have you now come to your senses to realize that under the PF, Majority Zambians are suffering and the County is defauting on its obligation and yet not only Malanji but almost every jack and Jim in PF are faulting a lot of cash and cash equivalents. Tayali I know you know but why do you keep on the wrong lane all the time.