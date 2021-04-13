JUDGE MULIFE ORDERS THE STATE TO AVAIL ACKSON SEJANI AND THREE OTHERS BEFORE HIM AT 14:00HRS TODAY

MAZABUKA – 13/04/21

The Livingstone High Court sitting in Mazabuka has ordered the state to bring before it the 4 UPND officials who have been unlawfully detained for 24 days without charge today at 14:00hrs.

Counsel for the four Cornelius Mweetwa of Muleza Mwiimbu and Associates who confirmed the order in Mazabuka said Judge Kenneth Mulife agreed to stand down the matter to 14:00hrs today.

This followed an application by the State to stand down the matter to allow for the movement of the detained persons to Mazabuka for the Harbeas Corpus hearing.

The four officials include Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Javan Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda.

More details after 14:00hrs

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM