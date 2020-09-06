Home politics PF VIDEO: Justice Minister Given Lubinda begging for votes in Lukashya politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Justice Minister Given Lubinda begging for votes in Lukashya September 6, 2020 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS No rigging plan will work next year, it’s gonna be a battle of powers... zamobserver - September 6, 2020 0 VIDEO: You Will Never Look At HH The Same After You See This zamobserver - September 6, 2020 0 VIDEO: Justice Minister Given Lubinda begging for votes in Lukashya zamobserver - September 6, 2020 2 Instisting on arresting HH after a well executed interview over privatisation would be a... zamobserver - September 6, 2020 1 President Lungu Will Be Flushed Out Of State House Like ‘a Common Thief’ –... zamobserver - September 6, 2020 0 Edith Nawakwi Dora Siliya: Privatisation, Corruption, Murder! What You Never Knew Or Forgot!(VIDEO) zamobserver - September 6, 2020 0 Load more 2 COMMENTS Bill 10 begging for numbers let’s see how foolish bembas are!!!! Reply This is a good reminder to me not to join politics which is a nursery ground for losing all sense! We are about to score when the country is insolvent! There’s also no hell! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Bill 10 begging for numbers let’s see how foolish bembas are!!!!
This is a good reminder to me not to join politics which is a nursery ground for losing all sense! We are about to score when the country is insolvent! There’s also no hell!