Max Chongu Dismisses Threats By Hon. Kelvin Sampa

Kafue Constituency aspirant for MP and PF Youth leader, Max Chongu has dismissed threats made by National Youth Chairperson, Kelvin Sampa against youths in the party.

Chongu was reacting to the threats by Sampa who said he would take PF youths to Police for abusing social-media against leaders. Chongu said Sampa recently came from the MMD where PF youths defeated him.

Chongu said he will not allow PF youths who have sacrificed for the party for many years to be arrested by the Police over internal party wrangles