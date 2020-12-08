Home bizarre VIDEO: Kaizer Zulu shows off PF money power; an expensive whisky bottle... bizarreVideos VIDEO: Kaizer Zulu shows off PF money power; an expensive whisky bottle shaped like a sword December 8, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS ECZ’S VOTERS REGISTRATION MACHINES NOT WORKING IN ENTIRE MONGU – As Mongu people travel... zamobserver - December 8, 2020 0 I don’t know how I’ll manage to raise that money in 30 days -Given... zamobserver - December 8, 2020 3 Zambians are too lazy – Lusambo zamobserver - December 8, 2020 1 LUNGU WILL END UP LIKE CHILUBA…he’s conducting himself in same manner, spirit as... zamobserver - December 8, 2020 1 I’m Being Attacked By Small Political Enemies In PF – Paul Moonga zamobserver - December 8, 2020 0 “Pay as ordered by the Constitutional Court”, President Edgar Lungu tells former Minisiters zamobserver - December 8, 2020 0 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.