PRISON AWAITS HIM!

In this leaked audio, Chishimba Kambwili ordered the BOZ Governor Mvunga to issue bonds to reduce the exchange rate. Mvunga recorded the conversation and has released it. He warned Kambwili to stop interfering in BOZ operations.

Shame. Robbery in motion this might be a tip of a huge iceberg. These are not ordinary thieves but robbers on an industrial scale.