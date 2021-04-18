Kambwili thanks friends for making him ‘PF President’

EVEN before President Edgar Lungu can have chance to wash off the Johnson & Johnson baby powder smeared on him for scooping the PF Presidency unopposed, Chishimba Kambwili today thanked supporters for electing him PF President.

Speaking to his supporters at the so-called NDC Elective Congress, Kambwili ‘forgot’ that he was at a claimed NDC event and instead thanked his supporters for electing him PF President instantly attracting laughter of contempt even from the most loyal of his supporters.

However, like a church choir at a funeral singing a deceased person on his sad journey to decomposition in the soil, a thunderous crowd ululated Chishimba Kambwili to what may be his journey to prison for Contempt of Court.

This follows the Lusaka High Court’s granting NDC Secretary General Bridget Atanga an interim injunction restraining Chishimba Kambwili from posing as NDC President which he the effervescent former Roan MP, however, blatantly ignored as he gathered his friends and cronies who declared him NDC President.

Before Kambwili could swallow his victory, his rival faction led by Joseph Akafumba obtained an Ex Parte Order giving them way to cite Kambwili for Contempt of Court together with his chorus of Saboi Imboela and little known Dr Mbulo.

#Watch video of Kambwili thanking his friend for voting him PF president

©Kalemba