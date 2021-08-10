KAMBWILI’S HATE FOR TONGA’S CONTINUE

Chishimba Kambwili continues to insult Tonga’s. This has been his campaign messages since the start of campaigns.

Kambwili seems to hate the tonga people with a passion despite claiming that late president Kenneth Kaunda who stood for peace, love and unity hence coining the One Zambia One Nation motto, was his role model.

Kambwili has been preaching this hate speech to the bemba’s whom he has been encouraging to hate the Tongas but what Mr. Kambwili is forgetting is that Zambians are one as they are either connected in marriage or in the body of christ.