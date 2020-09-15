Home politics PF VIDEO: Kambwili’s reaction towards the arrest of Patrick Mucheleka and co politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Kambwili’s reaction towards the arrest of Patrick Mucheleka and co September 15, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS ARREST HAKAINDE FOR INSULTING ZAMBIANS – EAST PF zamobserver - September 15, 2020 1 I am Sorry I Cheated My Wife with a very beautiful, smart and intelligent... zamobserver - September 15, 2020 0 VIDEO: Kambwili’s reaction towards the arrest of Patrick Mucheleka and co zamobserver - September 15, 2020 1 Hichilema Must Withdraw The Chicolour Insult And Apologise – Kambwili zamobserver - September 15, 2020 5 RELEASE MUCHELEKA, NGWIRA & MUBANGA UNCONDITIONALLY – UPND zamobserver - September 15, 2020 0 Kenyan Professor PLO Lumumba Says Zambians Should Try HH Next Year zamobserver - September 15, 2020 0 Load more 1 COMMENT Comment: bakambwill show me your friends and l will know who you are. pse go back to your party the pf Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Comment: bakambwill show me your friends and l will know who you are. pse go back to your party the pf