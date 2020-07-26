By Watch Reporter

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is a very irresponsible minister whose claims against the opposition are unfounded and therefore should not be taken seriously by well meaning Zambians.

UPND chairman for elections Garry Nkombo says the statement by Kampyongo is not only irresponsible but also destructive and a joke.

Kampyongo informed the nation yesterday that one of the opposition political parties in the country is behind the resignation of police officers and now targeting other security wings while working with some unnamed foreign agents to disturbilise the peace of the nation.

More in the following video footage of Nkombo’s response .