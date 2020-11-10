KAMPYONGO IS JUST A KAPYOPO TO ME, INE NDEDA NABA BOSS BA EDGAR LUNGU

PF thug Innocent Kalimanshi popularly known as ‘Commander INNO’ has described Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo as a mere lunatic, a small boy from Katondo street, who knows nothing about his job and politics.

Kalimanshi who claims to be a founder member of the PF under late President Michael Sata and worked with Guy Scott says small boys like Kampyongo should learn to respect him.

“I brought up that boy Kampyongo in Katondo street. Ka Kampyongo naleka bomfya muli fyama dollars elo lelo ati katinye, atase kwisa. Uko kwine. Ine boss wandi mupondo Edgar Lungu mu State House”, INNO told a horde of his militia group in Chawama yesterday where he has been terrorising people.

In the company of another PF thug Nelson Phiri, Inno commands a dangerous militia group where he drivers around Lusaka heavily guarded and removing other motorists from the roads like a movie gangster yet police do nothing to him.

Not even PF ministers are guarded and protected the way Kalimanshi does and able to have his motorcade be given a road by harassing other motorists from the roads.

Kalimanshi has always been a follower of GBM and joined UPND when GBM become Vice President and running mate to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema. He went back to PF when GBM went to PF.

In what seems to be a gang leader sponsored by the senior PF party officials, Kalimanshi has now taken on PF’s National Chairperson for Security who is also Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

“Go and tell Kampyongo ati ni Kapyopo kuli ine. Teti ankwanishe. Shili kabwalala ine kwati ena. I am just a boxer ready to defend boss Edgar Lungu”, Says Kalimanshi. -Zambia Eagle