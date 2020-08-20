KAKOMA KANGANJA ORDERS THE RE-ARREST OF PF CADRE EMMANUEL BANDA FOR HOLDING AN ILLEGAL PROCESSION

INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja directed the Eastern Province Police Commissioner to arrest Emmanuel Banda popularly Known as Jay Jay for holding an illegal procession without notifying the police.

Kanganja in a statement said after being released on police bond for Aggravated Assault charges, Banda went to Eastern Province where he held a procession without notifying the police.

“I have noted concerns from members of the public questioning the charge given to Emmanuel Jay Banda also known as Jay Jay by police. On 06th July, 2020, Emmanuel Jay Banda in the company of other people are alleged to have attacked a police officer who was on duty at Lusaka Central Police Station. Following the attack, police managed to apprehend four suspects identified as John Lungu, Maxwell Pito, Leyford Phiri and Maurice Siluonde while Emmanuel Banda who was the master minder escaped,” Kanganja said.

He said after a manhunt was launched against him, Banda yesterday handed himself to police at Lusaka Central Police.

“During the time when the suspect was on the run, police had compiled a docket of Aggravated Robbery and forwarded it to National Prosecution Authority (NPA) which is a procedural requirement and the advice from NPA was that the matter lacked enough evidence to stand for Aggravated Robbery hence advised that the charge be reduced to Aggravated Assault with intent to steal, ” the I. G narrated.

But Kanganja said after being released on bond, Banda proceeded to Eastern Province where he staged an unlawful procession against provisions of the Public Order Act.

” I have therefore directed the Eastern Province Police Commissioner to arrest the said Banda as he did not notify the police,” said Kanganja.

He said Police will not favour any individual based on political affiliation, race or status in society in its execution of duty.