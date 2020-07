KBF Believes His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu Is Not Eligible To Stand Again.

The debate has continued. The question which is on the minds of many is who has interpreted the law correctly between the Constitutional Court and proponents of this motion such as John Sangwa and now KBF? Could it be that the PF risks thrown out of the 2021 Presidential race should it settle on the incumbent? What is KBF really trying to tell us? Let’s watch!