Police in Kitwe have arrested a man identified as Lawrence Kasonde for insulting President Edgar Lungu and the entire government.

In the self-recorded video, Kasonde first displays his voter’s card before unleashing unprintables on the entire government and President Lungu.

Copperbelt Province deputy commissioner of police Bothwell Namuswa has confirmed the arrest of Mr Kasonde, a known businessman of Kitwe’s Kapoko township.