Home politics PF VIDEO: Koffi Olomide Congratulates President-elect Hakainde Hichilema entertainmentmusicpoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: Koffi Olomide Congratulates President-elect Hakainde Hichilema August 23, 2021 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 3 COMMENTS I hope it’s not with a view of avoiding arrest in Zambia for assault. Reply He want to come and perform Reply Good one! Bally another one entirely for you from Koffi Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
I hope it’s not with a view of avoiding arrest in Zambia for assault.
He want to come and perform
Good one! Bally another one entirely for you from Koffi