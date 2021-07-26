Home politics PF VIDEO: Kwacha has appreciated because investors have confidence in the government in... politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Kwacha has appreciated because investors have confidence in the government in waiting- HH July 26, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT It’s very clear and written on all walls HH aleisa elyo TAKAPITILILE pa State House. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
It’s very clear and written on all walls HH aleisa elyo TAKAPITILILE pa State House.