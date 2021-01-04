THIS is the THIS is the last known picture of a 40 year old, Zimbabwean man on holiday with his family, who slipped and fell into the Victoria Falls on New Year’s Day, while attempting to take pictures.

Body parts of a Harare man who fell into the 108-meter-deep Victoria Falls chasm while on holiday with his family on New Years’ day were located on Saturday, search teams said.

While police are still withholding the man’s identity, one news outlet named the local tourist as Roy George Tinashe Dikinya.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo tweeted Saturday that search teams were now trying to recover the man’s body from the deep and rugged gorge.

“A ZimParks and police search team has identified some body parts down the gorge and work is underway to find ways to retrieve the body of a 40-year-old man who fell into the gorge in Victoria Falls on New year’s day,” Farawo said.

Circumstances surrounding the fatal accident remain sketchy, with the police yet to offer full details.

A South African tourist also died a few years ago after slipping into the waterfalls.