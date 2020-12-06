Home politics PF VIDEO: Luanshya MP Steve Chungu goes wild with insults politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Luanshya MP Steve Chungu goes wild with insults December 6, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LATEST NEWS Andrew Ntewewe Says Directive By Davies Mwila For Civil Servants Vying For Political Office... zamobserver - December 6, 2020 1 Tayali’s Rantings Are Like A Mosquito In The Dark – Simon Mwewa Lane zamobserver - December 6, 2020 1 Jehovah’s Witnesses are not registering as voters yet they are benefiting from government programmes... zamobserver - December 6, 2020 4 ECZ OFFICIALS MUST RESIGN…for failing Zambians, that’s what morality calls for – Kambwili zamobserver - December 6, 2020 1 Corruption under PF has caused national debt to balloon – Milupi zamobserver - December 6, 2020 0 PF worst administration post independence – Kateka zamobserver - December 6, 2020 2 Load more 1 COMMENT Kapyongo, lets see how you are going arrest this idiot MP. If it was opposition, you would have opened your rotten mouth and say, Get them behind bars. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
