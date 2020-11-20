Lundazi senior citizen asks Lungu tough and embarrassing questions, Presidential Affairs Minister bans him from speaking.

An unnamed senior, this morning quizzed President Edgar Lungu over lack of development in Eastern Province compared to the Northern regions. He lamented that the PF had neglected the region and only came when it was time to ask for votes, as the crowds wildly clapped and cheered in agreement.

It was at this point that Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe walked over to the microphone area, and instructed that the senior stops asking Lungu, as people murmured in disapproval. Lungu refused to intervene as the old man was whisked away by PF cadres. This is according to the reports received by those who witnessed the incident in Lundazi today.

Video;