Home politics PF VIDEO: Lusaka Clergyman Questions State Counsel John Sangwa’s Nationality politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Lusaka Clergyman Questions State Counsel John Sangwa’s Nationality November 19, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Lusaka Clergyman Questions State Counsel John Sangwa’s Nationality zamobserver - November 19, 2020 0 Bring It On My Dear Bally We Shall See Who Will End In A... zamobserver - November 19, 2020 2 Lungu Should Be Ashamed To Preside Over A Government Of Liars! -Sikaile Sikaile zamobserver - November 19, 2020 0 Lelo balasebena ba pompwe munshibila nsala! MOF STRUGGLING TO BALANCE FIGURES…before the IMF... zamobserver - November 19, 2020 0 BoZ won’t print money not backed by economic activity – Mvunga zamobserver - November 19, 2020 1 Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: in defense of HH zamobserver - November 19, 2020 3 Load more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.