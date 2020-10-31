LUSAKA, HAS TRANSFORMED BUT UTUPUBA TU LETALIKA, PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SAYS

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has bragged at how Lusaka has greatly transformed owing to various projects his Government has initiated.

Speaking when he commissioned the Arcades Fly-over bridge in Lusaka, President Lungu said Government will continue to improve the face of Lusaka as it is the capital city.

He said the city has totally transformed, stressing that “a diplomat who left Zambia and was recently visiting from South Africa could not remember Lusaka because of the way it has been transformed”.

“He told us that he could not trace where he used to stay here in Lusaka and that is a fact because Lusaka is totally transformed, but ‘utupuba tu letalika’ (small fools are arguing),” The head of State said.

(Video Courtesy of ZNBC)