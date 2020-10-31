LUSAKA, HAS TRANSFORMED BUT UTUPUBA TU LETALIKA, PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SAYS
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has bragged at how Lusaka has greatly transformed owing to various projects his Government has initiated.
Speaking when he commissioned the Arcades Fly-over bridge in Lusaka, President Lungu said Government will continue to improve the face of Lusaka as it is the capital city.
He said the city has totally transformed, stressing that “a diplomat who left Zambia and was recently visiting from South Africa could not remember Lusaka because of the way it has been transformed”.
“He told us that he could not trace where he used to stay here in Lusaka and that is a fact because Lusaka is totally transformed, but ‘utupuba tu letalika’ (small fools are arguing),” The head of State said.
(Video Courtesy of ZNBC)
Edgar Lungu has transformed Lusaka. But at what cost and effect ! And yes Ba President ,what about the livelihoods of the people of Lusaka ? Majority can not even afford a meal a day let alone a bus fare to travel on Lusaka`s nice roads. A prudent leader first talks about the peoples hardships and livelihoods such as food, water, sanitation, health care. There is nobody doubting the improvements in roads but people are saying they can not survive in this PF economy as everything is too expensive. They are also complaining about load shedding. So who are the utupuba and where are they? Ba Lungu ala 2021 mufwaisha ikamukosela sana if you are counting on the ultra expensive roads PF has corruptly constructed to win the election. Look at Bill 10!
The era of using crafted rhetoric and catchy political slogans to influence the masses of people to vote for PF is long gone. Today it is easier to evaluate the performance of the political party in power than it was in 2011 and 2016. The following indicators are telling us that the PF government has performed poorly:
a) Unemployment levels among the youth are too high.
b) Prices of basic needs are too high to afford by the grassroots.
c) Careless PF government borrowing (foreign and national debts unsustainable – too
much kongole ya Kaloba and now PF failing to pay).
d) Low labour productivity in Zambia due to poor leadership with no vision and
developmental agenda.
e) Poor investment in key sectors of the economy because of corruption and bad economic
policies by PF – government by chipantepante leadership style.
f) Poverty levels too high.
g) Income inequality – nepotism and corruption order of government rule.
h) Poor governance – deteriorated rule of law and no proper separate of power as the
president is above the law under PF.
Inkonko shiteka inkoko nembwa shiteka imbwa. You are a President of this country and uleteka utupuba so what are you telling us?