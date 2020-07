Lusambo disowns assaulted Mufulira PF cadres

Copperbelt PF Mobilization Chairperson and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has disowned party cadres who were beaten by Mufulira residents after they attempted to disrupt a radio program featuring opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday.

Lusambo says the PF were too numerous in number and too powerful to be beaten.

