Malawi’s Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe is trending having taken an oath of office on Friday in a different fashion.

Silungwe took a nonreligious oath as he did not hold the Bible or Quran and omitted religious the religious phrase “so help me God” during the process. The legal expert raised his right hand in the course of swearing.

This has sparked a debate among people on the internet. Others have faulted the law expert while others believe he is justified to follow his choice.

“Work without God is a recipe for failure. There is no way he is going to be fruitful in his service delivery,” said Delipher Gombwa.

While Isaack Chinyati said there is no connection between being religious and being fruitful.

“We are after his service and not his beliefs status. People have taken religious oaths only to end up plundering government resources.”

The dreadlocked Attorney General was Vice President Saulos Chilima’s lead lawyer in the elections case. He has succeeded Kalekeni Kaphale who was serving in that capacity during the Democratic Progressive Party regime.