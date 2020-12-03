Home politics PF VIDEO: Malcom Moffat College of Education Students endorse ECL for 2021 and... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Malcom Moffat College of Education Students endorse ECL for 2021 and beyond December 3, 2020 3 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> LATEST NEWS VIDEO: Malcom Moffat College of Education Students endorse ECL for 2021 and beyond zamobserver - December 3, 2020 3 Chella Tukuta Is A Sell-out, Unreliable And A Liar- Lilly Mutambo zamobserver - December 3, 2020 0 Steve Nyirenda Told To Stop Masquerading As NAREP President zamobserver - December 3, 2020 0 ECZ AND PF’S SECRET PLAN TO MANIPULATE VOTER REGISTRATION NUMBERS PER PROVINCE zamobserver - December 3, 2020 2 Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu-Kennedy Kamba zamobserver - December 3, 2020 1 At the age of 22 I stepped into the cohabiting life of Britain and... zamobserver - December 3, 2020 0 Load more 3 COMMENTS Bushe ifikopo fyalishupa ukufishiba? Anyone who wishes to know and see what empty tins are, these are the ones. Reply That’s the way to go your vote is secret, endorse to hit the bonanza but vote for visionary leader. AUGUST 2021 redemption year. Emanticipation from mental, physical and financial slavery from thuggery pf. Wakasanka ka ndalama wants to be endorsed, once you do that it’s a pay day on spot. Reply Surprising idiots. How do they endorse Edgar Lungu as president for 2021 and beyond yet the man doesn’t qualify to stand for re-election in 2021 since he has been sworn twice. It’s this ignorance which is killing this country. Just because these students have filled their stomachs with beans can start hallucinating that Edgar Lungu can stand for election a third time. This is what happens when educated people play the game of ignorance when they know what the constitution says. Anyway, idiots are also entitled to display their foolishness in public. CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY ZAMBIAN. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Bushe ifikopo fyalishupa ukufishiba? Anyone who wishes to know and see what empty tins are, these are the ones.
That’s the way to go your vote is secret, endorse to hit the bonanza but vote for visionary leader. AUGUST 2021 redemption year. Emanticipation from mental, physical and financial slavery from thuggery pf. Wakasanka ka ndalama wants to be endorsed, once you do that it’s a pay day on spot.
Surprising idiots. How do they endorse Edgar Lungu as president for 2021 and beyond yet the man doesn’t qualify to stand for re-election in 2021 since he has been sworn twice. It’s this ignorance which is killing this country. Just because these students have filled their stomachs with beans can start hallucinating that Edgar Lungu can stand for election a third time. This is what happens when educated people play the game of ignorance when they know what the constitution says. Anyway, idiots are also entitled to display their foolishness in public. CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY ZAMBIAN.